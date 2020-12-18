‘Never Have I Ever’: Utkarsh Ambudkar & P.J. Byrne Join Season 2 Of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Series

The Mindy Project alum Utkarsh Ambudkar and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, The Wolf of Wall Street) have joined the second season of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever in recurring roles.

Co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as high school student Devi Vishwakumar alongside returning cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

Ambudkar will play Mr. Kulkarni, the coolest teacher on staff at Sherman Oaks High. He teaches English and he and Devi are buddies.

Byrne will play Evan, a head research assistant in Kamala’s program at Caltech. Because of her supreme intelligence and his mediocre ability, Kamala becomes an easy target for Evan.

The series is co-created, executive produced and written by Kaling and Lang Fisher. Fisher also serves as showrunner. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

The role reunites Kaling and Ambudkar, who recurred as Rishi on Kaling’s The Mindy Project. His recent film credits include Free Guy and Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Byrne recently recurred on Amazon’s The Boys and on the big screen most recently portrayed Neil Cavuto in Bombshell.