‘Never Have I Ever’: ‘American Vandal’ Alum Tyler Alvarez Joins Season 2 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Former American Vandal star Tyler Alvarez is joining Season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever in a recurring role.

Alvarez will play Malcom. A “Young Hollywood” type, Malcom went to elementary school with Devi and her friends but left when he was cast in a Disney Channel show. He’s recently returned to Sherman Oaks High whilst continuing his acting career.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as high school student Devi Vishwakumar alongside returning cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The show follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, dealing with issues of family, sexuality and high school. Ramakrishnan’s Vishwakumar is a 15-year-old from Sherman Oaks, CA, who wants to change her social status after a horrible year that included losing her father and being confined to a wheelchair for three months.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Kaling exec producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. It is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Alvarez is best known for his starring role as Peter Maldonado in Netflix’s American Vandal. His other notable credits include Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and the Hulu revival of Veronica Mars. ALvarez is repped by Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.