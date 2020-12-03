Click to Skip Ad
Netflix's 'Family Reunion' Staffers & Employees At Streamer's New Epic Building Test Positive For Covid-19

Family Reunion (Credit: Netflix)
Netflix

Three production members working on Season 2 of Netflix’s comedy series Family Reunion have tested positive for COVID-19, LA County’s health department reported in its database. The multi-camera comedy tapes on Paramount Studios – Gower. The comedy has remained in production without the affected individuals. It tapes new episodes without a live audience.

Additionally, four Netflix employees preparing the new Sunset office building also have tested positive, LA County reports. The four are believed to work in construction/logistics as Netflix is not expected to move into the Epic building until spring.

The outbreaks occurred a week or so ago, sources said.

Family Reunion follows the McKellans who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. But, the transition is like being a catfish out of water. From three hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the series if full of awkward moments.

The series stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James.

