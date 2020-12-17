Netflix Launches UK Documentary Shorts Fund

Netflix is launching a documentary talent fund aimed at emerging UK filmmakers.

The fund will be open to applications January 4 – 31 and ten successful applicants will receive £20,000 – £40,000 each to produce a short doc between 8-12 minutes long that will live on the streamer’s social channels.

The money is coming from Netflix’s Hardship Fund, which was launched to support creatives who have been hit by disruption from the pandemic.

Applicants will need to submit a one-sentence logline, a short synopsis and a creative statement to Netflix.

“We’re really excited to open up this opportunity to ambitious documentary filmmakers in the UK,” said Kate Townsend, Director, Original Documentaries. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a camera before, we want to encourage anyone with a great story to tell, to go for it. We are on the hunt for the bravest, wittiest, most surprising stories out there and we can’t wait to see what you’ve got.”