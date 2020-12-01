Netflix Takes Most Of The World On Joe Penna Sci-Fi ‘Stowaway’ With Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim & Shamier Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has inked a multimillion-dollar deal for near-global rights to sci-fi survival thriller Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Shamier Anderson (Wyonna Earp).

Netflix will release the recently completed Joe Penna-directed movie in the U.S., UK, Australia/New Zealand, India, Latin America, Africa and a host of other major markets in Asia and Europe. Sony had previously struck a multi-territory deal on the movie back in 2018 but the studio is no longer aboard.

Stowaway charts how, on a mission to Mars, an unintended stowaway (Anderson) accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).

The film is the second feature from Penna and co-writer Ryan Morrison, the duo behind 2018 Mads Mikkelsen survival thriller Arctic, which debuted at Cannes. Release will be in 2021.

The Netflix deal was negotiated by Nate Bolotin for XYZ Films, in coordination with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

This is another streamer deal which involved unlocking some pre-existing international pacts (international was an adjunct to the domestic deal in this instance). In Germany, we gather the streamer will have post-pay TV rights after German-speaking territories and France (which is now with Netflix) were previously acquired by Wild Bunch Germany. There are also a few other indie buyers that have held onto the film having previously acquired it from XYZ.

Producers are Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Ulrich Schwarz. Exec producers are Maxime Cottray, Nate Bolotin, Ryan Morrison and Philipp Stendebach. Backers included FFF Bayern, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, and the DFFF (and the film’s original distributors who stumped up MGs).

The film was shot in Germany at Bavaria Studios in Munich and at MMC Studios in Cologne, with VFX handled by RISE Visual Effects Studios.