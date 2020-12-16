‘Cruella’ & ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ Actress Emily Beecham To Star In Netflix’s Period Horror ‘1899’ From ‘Dark’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Cruella and Little Joe actress Emily Beecham is set to star in Netflix’s anticipated European series 1899, we can reveal.

Fast-rising Beecham becomes the first name aboard for the big-canvas period horror, which comes from in-demand German writer-director-producers Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of Netflix’s hit supernatural series Dark.

Set to shoot from spring next year, the drama will revolve around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey descends into horrifying nightmare.

The eight-episode show will be multi-lingual but primarily in English.

1899 camera test Baran Bo Odar

In recent weeks, director Baran Bo Odar has posted multiple camera and costume tests for the series on his Instagram account. Earlier this year, he posted a script cover for episode 1, titled The Ship.

He and Friese, who were the first European creatives to strike an overall series deal with Netflix back in 2018, previously said about 1899: “What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us. And how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

As for Beecham, the Cannes Best Actress 2019 winner (Little Joe) is on a roll. The actress recently starred with Emma Stone in Disney’s upcoming Cruella, Anthony Mackie in Netflix’s sci-fi Outside The Wire and alongside Lily James in Amazon TV drama The Pursuit Of Love, which is still in production.

She is also known for her roles in SXSW comedy-drama Daphne and AMC action-adventure series Into The Badlands.

Netflix, the producers and Beecham’s reps declined to comment.