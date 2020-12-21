Netflix Snaps Up Female Thriller Pitch From ‘Spenser Confidential’ Scribe; 6th & Idaho Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has preemptively acquired a new feature thriller pitch from screenwriter Sean O’Keefe to be produced by Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. The project is billed as being in the spirit of Ron Howard’s 1996 action kidnap thriller hit Ransom but with a female bent.

The new project reps a reteaming of Netflix and O’Keefe who co-penned the Mark Wahlberg action-comedy Spenser Confidential, which is the third most-watched movie on the streamer with 85 million households after Sam Hargrave’s Extraction at 99 million and Susanne Bier’s Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock which drew 89 million. Directed by Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg as Boston ex-cop, Spenser, who teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), after two Boston police officers are murdered. O’Keefe co-wrote with Brian Helgeland based on the 2013 novel Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland by author Ace Atkins.

Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures who both brought the idea to O’Keefe will produce along with O’Keefe.

O’Keefe is recently coming off an adaptation of the sci-fi actioner Oblivion Song for The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Universal Pictures. O’Keefe’s prison escape thriller The Escapist is also slated for production in Hungary early next year with Liam Neeson starring in the StudioCanal film.

O’Keefe is repped by ICM Partners, manager Brian Lutz, and attorney Michael Schenkman of Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.