Netflix Reboots Australia’s “Iconic” Young Adult Series ‘Heartbreak High’

Netflix is reimagining the popular 1990s Australian teen drama Heartbreak High for a modern audience as part of a deal with Fremantle Australia.

The streaming giant has greenlit a reboot of the series, which will premiere in 2022. All 210 episodes of the original series of Heartbreak High are also now streaming on Netflix.

Fremantle will co-produce the new series with Dutch production company NewBe, which acquired the rights from Brian Abel, partner of the late Ben Gannon, who created and produced the original.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of originals in Australia, said the “rebellious” Australian YA drama was “overdue” a return to the screen.

“The new Heartbreak High is for young people in Australia today to feel seen — showcasing their stories, senses of humour and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everyone that they are much, much cooler than us,” she added. “It’s also for the 90s kids, fans of the original series who remember what it’s like to feel understood by a TV show.”

Chris Oliver-Taylor and Carly Heaton executive produce for Fremantle, while NewBe’s founder and CEO Jeroen Koopman also executive produces.

Heartbreak High helped launch the careers of stars including The Mentalist actor Simon Baker and Captain America: The Winter Soldier performer Callan Mulvey. It ran for seven seasons on Network Ten from 1994.