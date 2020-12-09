Netflix To Bring Greater Sense Of Peace And Presence With ‘Headspace Guide to Meditation’

Self-care is important more now than ever so Netflix has partnered with Headspace for three original series in 2021 starting with Headspace Guide to Meditation which will debut on January 1, 2021. The streamer will debut two additional series including Headspace Guide to Sleep and another interactive experience later in the year.

The new ventures of wellness were announced by Netflix VP Brandon Riegg and Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe. The first of the three, Headspace Guide to Meditation, explores the foundation of meditation and how it can help us be more present and less distracted in our daily lives.

Over the course of eight animated episodes, Puddicombe takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation — focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go — and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter.

Produced Vox Media Studios, Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. That said, everyone can use some peace and stillness after the journey 2020 has taken us on.

Watch a preview of the new series above.