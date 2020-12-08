Action Under Netflix Roof: Exec Sarah Bowen Exits To Run Eric Newman’s Grand Electric; His Screen Arcade Partner Bryan Unkeless Reviving Clubhouse Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Bowen will leave her executive post at Netflix in January, but she is not going far. She will join Eric Newman as he re-starts Grand Electric with an overall deal for film and TV at Netflix, where he was executive producer and show runner for the hit series Narcos.

Newman and Bryan Unkeless will dissolve their Netflix-based Screen Arcade producing label. Unkeless will resuscitate his former shingle, Clubhouse Pictures and will have a first look deal for film.

Newman continues an 8+ year relationship with Netflix, one of the few who has overall deals on both the film and TV sides of the company. His Netflix productions include the series Hemlock Grove, and then six seasons as exec producer and as showrunner of Narcos, as well as multiple films.

Related Story Netflix Blasted By Activision For Poaching CFO Spencer Neumann In Yet Another Executive Suit Against Streamer

He brings aboard Bowen, who was responsible for overseeing more than 25 features during her six year run at Netflix as exec, including the hits Bird Box and Marriage Story, latter of which got six Oscar noms including Best Picture with a Best Supporting Actress win for Laura Dern.

Newman and Bowen are currently in production together on Escape From Spiderhead, the Joseph Kosinski-directed pic that stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

In a partnership forged in 2017, Newman and Unkeless most famously teamed on the Will Smith-Joel Edgerton-starrer Bright, the Daniel Kaluuya- starrer Upperworld, and The Watcher. They also produced Project Power and are working on the followup to Netflix’s first tent pole, Bright 2. They will keep the Screen Arcade name for the completion of the pics they set up together.

Unkeless’ deal for Clubhouse Pictures will be for features. It was under that banner that he produced I, Tonya and Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn, both with Margot Robbie and her LuckyChap banner. Up next for Unkeless is the action film Kate, starring Mary-Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, set to be released on Netflix in 2021. Cedric Nicolas-Troyan directed.