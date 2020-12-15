Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick Limited Series, ‘The Kominsky Method’ Both Hit By Covid Cases; Production Not Impacted

A total of four staffers involved in the pre-production of the Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White, based on the life of Colin Kaepernick, have tested positive for Covid-19. The positive tests were revealed Monday in the Los Angeles County Department of Health’s database of workplace infections.

The database indicated a total of nine confirmed positive tests on a “Netflix Productions” location at 18421 S. Main Street in Gardena, CA. It’s unclear what the other production is at that locale.

The L.A. County database also shows multiple cases on the set of Chuck Lorre’s Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas. According to sources, the series, from Warner Bros TV, has not stopped production of its third and final season, which is scheduled to wrap this week.

Source said shooting was on Colin in Black & White was not scheduled to begins shooting until January. Jaden Michael will portray the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback as a teenager in the series that focuses on Kaepernick’s adolescence and early football, basketball and baseball successes in Turlock, CA, before he became an NFL star and social justice activist. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman have been tapped to star as Kaepernick’s adoptive parents.

Kaepernick and DuVernay co-created the six-part series and are executive producing with scribe Michael Starrbury. DuVernay is directing the first episode, and Kaepernick is narrating.

Earlier this month, three production members working on Season 2 of Netflix’s comedy series Family Reunion tested positive for Covid-19 which tapes at Paramount Studios – Gower. Additionally, four Netflix employees preparing the streaming giant’s new Sunset office building also have tested positive, according to L.A. County data. The four were believed to work in construction/logistics as Netflix is not expected to move into the Epic building until spring.

Patrick Hipes contributed to this report.