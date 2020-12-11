Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Clip Spotlights Return Of The Aunties

In Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea reprise their roles as Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda. But wait, there’s more.

Sabrina Morningstar is surprised by her new aunties look- oddly familiar, but something weird is definitely going on. Broderick and Rhea originated the onscreen roles of Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda in the 1990’s television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Now, In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, when not in this alternate universe, Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, respectively.

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart. But will it be too late? We’ll find out starting December 31, the premiere date on Netflix.

Vancouver showrunner is Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics. Executive producers include Aguirre-Sacasa alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Watch the clip above.