NBCUniversal Expands Digital And Streaming Opportunities For Local Advertisers

NBCUniversal is adding digital and streaming inventory for local advertisers through an expansion of NBC Spot On, a program it launched in February.

The move will give local ad buyers access to premium slots on Peacock, the streaming service NBCU launched this year, as well as the company’s YouTube channels and Apple News presence. Additional digital and streaming inventory will be made available through NBCU’s OneApp, which encompasses NBC, Bravo, E!, USA, Oxygen, MSNBC, and Syfy.

The official announcement noted that NBCU reaches 200 million people every month across its digital portfolio, and the Spot On enhancements will double the available digital inventory.

“Breaking down legacy barriers between local and digital more accurately reflects consumer behavior, and better connects businesses to their customers,” Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer for Local Sales, and Krishan Bhatia, EVP, Business Operations & Strategy, wrote in a blog post. “So we’re doing everything we can to ensure that all local businesses have the digital capabilities and inventory they need to reach audiences on every screen.”

The coronavirus pandemic has altered consumer patterns across the economy, but local ad categories like retail, restaurants and automotive have seen increased urgency to getting their updated messages out. Car sales, for example, have surged during the pandemic as more Americans opt for cars instead of mass transit. Local car dealers, in NBCU’s new setup, will be able to understand more about their customers’ media habits on a broader level and target them with buys on national NBCU platforms.

“Digital tools and geo-targeting can help marketers find their audiences as they stream on various screens,” Comerford and Bhatia wrote. “But far too often, many small and medium sized businesses have had limited access, and it’s been difficult to combine the power of local, digital, and premium content.”