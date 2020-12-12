NBC Comedy Pilots Update: ‘American Auto’ & ‘Grand Crew’ In Contention, ‘Night School’ Not Going Forward

As many pilot cast options are coming to an end this month, the broadcast networks are making decisions on the projects that have been shot this fall.

NBC in June committed to filming three comedy pilots this year, Night School, American Auto and Grand Crew (fka Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor comedy). All have been completed, with Night School becoming one of the projects to shoot as Hollywood production restarted in late summer.

2020 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

The multi-camera Night School, an adaptation of the 2018 feature, is not moving forward, while the single-camera American Auto and Grand Crew have been heating up. These are the first series-pickup decisions since Susan Rovner joined NBCUniversal as Chairman of Entertainment Content in October. Since she oversees entertainment content creation for the entire NBCU portfolio, it is feasible that projects could travel and end up on another network/platform, including streamer Peacock.

The decision not to proceed with Night School was made awhile ago; it was reported by Variety today. Christopher Moynihan wrote the adaptation — about a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class — and executive produced the pilot with the film’s Kevin Hart, Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee as well as Sheila Duckworth.