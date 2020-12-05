Naya Rivera Remembered By ‘Glee’ Cast And Friends With Holiday Fundraiser

Naya Rivera’s friends and family have started a fundraiser in memory of the late actress, raising funds for her favorite charity during the holiday season.

Rivera’s Glee co-stars have creaed a GoFundMe account in her name to raise money for Alexandria House, a nonprofit she supported. So far, they have raised more than $300,000.

The actress drowned in July while.swimming.

“If you were lucky enough to know Naya, you know she threw some epic parties. The best of them all was her annual Christmas party, which she dubbed Snixxmas. Snixxmas was like Naya herself… sparkling, fabulous and one hell of a good time! But it wasn’t only glitz, glamour and gay apparel. Every holiday season, Naya found ways to give back,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Alexandria House provides safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing.

“The connection I feel with [Alexandria House] and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son. We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there,” Rivera said earlier this year.

The GoFundMe page claims an Alexandria House residence was damaged by fire earlier this year.

“This has been a hard year for so many, including the women and children of Alexandria House. They have not only encountered the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have also suffered a major loss when one of their two residences caught fire, displacing families and damaging the property,” the page states.

“Now more than ever it’s important that we keep the Snixxmas Spirit alive. We won’t be able to throw a big, fabulous party this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give back,” it continues. “We will be making a donation in Naya’s name to Alexandria House. And we have started this GoFundme so that you can contribute too. Let’s make charity a cornerstone of the Snixxmas Legacy.”

A statement from Rivera’s family was also included.

“We are forever grateful to Naya‘s friends and colleagues for having the desire to put such a beautiful fundraiser together. Everyone will always be remembered and loved by her entire family. Naya loved Christmas and we are pleased to know that her Christmas parties left a lasting impression on all of our lives,” it reads. “This fundraiser is an extension of Naya’s love for families, children, and holidays. To honor her in this manner is evidence that her love for others is endlessly alive. On behalf of Naya and her son Josey, the family would like to donate items from her Jojo & Izzy clothing line. We appreciate all who continue to shine Naya’s love and light.”

Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer are among the Glee stars promoting the fundraiser.

Alexandria House thanked Rivera’s friends and family for the gesture.