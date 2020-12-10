‘Nature Gone Wild’: A&E Network Announces New Series Hosted By Greg Aiello

A&E Network will kick off the new year with a deep look into mother nature’s most viral moments. The network announced Thursday Nature Gone Wild, a new non-fiction series that follows backcountry guide and explorer Greg Aiello (Outside with Greg Aiello) as he brings attention and analysis to viral videos documenting some of mother nature’s unbelievable occurrences, from natural disasters to animal attacks.

The 12-episode, half-hour series premieres on Wednesday Jan. 6. Each installment will explore unfiltered moments of the world’s wild side as Aiello explains and analyzes the unfiltered footage of natural phenomenons gathered from across the globe to get to the root of the various occurrences.

Nature Gone Wild is produced for A&E Network by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Karen Kunkel Young and Mark Anstendig are executive producers for Thinkfactory. Sean Gottlieb, Zachary Behr and Amy Savitsky are executive producers for A&E Network.