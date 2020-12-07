Natalie Desselle Dies: ‘Eve’ & ‘B.A.P.S’ Star Was 53

Natalie Desselle, one of the stars of UPN series Eve and Robert Townsend feature B.A.P.S, has died.

Desselle’s manager Dolores Robinson confirmed the news on social media and said that the actress had died Monday morning.

“Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career,” she said.

Her first roles were in heist film Set It Off alongside Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise and Vivica A. Fox and ABC sitcom Family Matters, before she scored one of the lead roles, as Mickey, in B.A.P.S (Black American Princesses) alongside Halle Berry and Martin Landau.

Other roles included as Tammy in Tyler Perry film Madea’s Big Happy Family and the lead role of Janie Egins in Eve, the UPN sitcom created by Meg DeLoatch that also starred the eponymous rapper and actor, Ali Landry, Brian Hooks and Sean Maguire.

Actress Holly Robinson-Peete was among those leading the tributes, calling her a “bright shining star”.

Desselle is survived by her husband and three children.