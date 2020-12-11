‘Nancy Drew’: Aadila Dosani To Recur On Season 2 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of the CW’s Nancy Drew, from CBS Studios and Fake Empire.

Written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and directed by Larry Teng, in Nancy Drew, Kennedy McMann stars as the brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails her college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene.

Dosani will play Amanda Bobbsey. One half of the Bobbsey Twins, Amanda is charming, but possesses a manic energy and street smarts as a result of growing up poor and on the wrong side of the tracks. Often resorting to petty crimes with her twin brother, Amanda puts herself and her twin above everyone and everything else. Praneet Akilla (October Faction) portrays Amanda’s twin brother, Gil Bobbsey.

Nancy Drew is produced by CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted, The Vampire Diaries), Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways), Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways) and Lis Rowinski (Dynasty, Runaways).

Dosani’s recent credits include a recurring role on DJ Nash’s ABC series A Million Little Things. She recently starred in the SundanceTV miniseries Unspeakable and Canadian comedy pilot Beaver’s Edge. Her other credits include ABC’s The Crossing, the CW’s Supernatural and Supergirl. Dosani is repped by KC Talent and Brave Artists Management.