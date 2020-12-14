‘Namoo’: Baobab Studios Reveals New Virtual Reality Film From ‘Heart’ Director Erick Oh

EXCLUSIVE: Baobab Studios has announced a new virtual reality experience film directed and written by Heart and How to Eat Your Apple director Erick Oh. Namoo, which means “tree” in Korean, is a virtual reality narrative that features hand-painted props, characters and environments and will come to Oculus platforms in 2021.

“Erick Oh is an exciting, emerging director in animation, and from the moment he first shared his vision of ‘Namoo’ with us, we knew we wanted to work with him. His wondrous artistic sensibilities are a natural fit for what we do at Baobab in that he crafts deeply personal films which connect with viewers both emotionally and universally,” said Maureen Fan, co-founder and CEO of Baobab Studios. “We are very proud of ‘Namoo’ and look forward to sharing it with audiences very soon.”

Created in Facebook’s VR animation tool, Quill, Namoo is a narrative poem brought to life via VR film that celebrates a grandfather’s passing and follows the journey of a budding artist – and his tree of life– from start to end.

“Baobab Studios is a great place to make films because they are willing to push boundaries in the name of art. I think that is why their films resonate so well with audiences and critics alike. Making ‘Namoo’ was a joy because they were true collaborators who listened and gave me creative freedom to achieve my vision for the film,” said Oh.