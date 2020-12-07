MTV Film & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time Full Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kevin Hart Among Honorees

Like all things, the MTV Film & TV Awards pivoted to a different kind of ceremony this year because of the pandemic and opted to air a retrospective that spotlighted the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in TV and film from the 1980s until the present.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony continued the grand tradition of off-center and offbeat awards that included categories such as “Legendary Lip Lock”, “Heartbreaking Break-Up” and “Hero for the Ages”. There were no nominees announced prior. All winners were announced during the socially distanced ceremony which included appearances from Neve Campbell, Lily Collins and Derek Hough.

The late, great Chadwick Boseman was honored by his Avengers co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. with the “Hero for the Ages” trophy while Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot received the “She-Ro” award. Kevin Hart also took the GOAT award for “Comedy Giant”. In addition, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair were honored for their iconic kiss in the 1999 pic Cruel Intentions.

The MTV Film & TV Awards ceremony is slated to return bigger and better than ever in 2021. Until then, read the GOAT honorees from tonight’s ceremony below.

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off

Kevin Bacon, Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant

Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro

Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages

Chadwick Boseman