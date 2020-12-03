MTV Launches Initiative To Bolster Content From BIPOC And Women-Owned Production Companies

MTV Entertainment Group has launched a new initiative to fuel the creation of more content from production companies owned and operated by BIPOC and women. They have commited $250M over three years in production to bolster the next generation of creative leaders and business owners.

As part of this newly formed Studio, MTV Entertainment, which includes MTV and VH1, the first-of-its-kind endeavor will provide funding, production infrastructure, services and staff to foster new creative, formats and ideas that will fuel the unscripted content needs of today and tomorrow.

Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez, who are piloting the initiative, have already been producing and creating unscripted content and will form their own respective third-party production ventures with an equity investment made by MTV Entertainment.

Browning, who began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen, EP’d the previous season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Cartel Crew while Gonzalez, executive produced VH1’s Teyana & Iman in addition to America’s Next Top Model and Mob Wives where he first worked with MTV Entertainment’s Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer.

“As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said Diaz. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”

This initiative continues MTV Entertainment’s global effort to create cultural change and provide opportunities to advance representation behind and in front of the camera. The First Time Directors Program is a partnership with Angela Bassett, Idris Elba, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria and Courtney B. Vance that will executive produce 50 original movies that will give rise to multicultural narratives and voices. In addition, MTV recently launched Culture Code, a comprehensive DE&I immersion initiative that will offer best-in-class training through a multidisciplinary approach in collaboration with social justice partners.