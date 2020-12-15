Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Empire’ Spinoff Starring Taraji P. Henson Not Going Forward At Fox, Being Shopped To Hulu & ABC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Black List 2020 Unveiled; Agency & Management Scorecards
Read the full story

‘Mr. Mayor’ NBC Series Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Tests

Tina Thorpe/NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Production on the upcoming NBC comedy series Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson, was shut down today following multiple positive Covid-19 tests in Zone A, which includes the cast and crew members who interact with them (I hear there have been four positives since Friday, which came through regular testing.)

The suspension is for the day while contact tracing is done following the guidelines set by state/county and in the NBCU Production Playbook. The studio behind the series, Universal TV, is evaluating the situation before making a decision whether filming can safely resume tomorrow.

Mr. Mayor, slated to premiere Jan. 7, follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The series also stars Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. Mr. Mayor is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad