‘Mr. Mayor’ NBC Series Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Production on the upcoming NBC comedy series Mr. Mayor, starring Ted Danson, was shut down today following multiple positive Covid-19 tests in Zone A, which includes the cast and crew members who interact with them (I hear there have been four positives since Friday, which came through regular testing.)

The suspension is for the day while contact tracing is done following the guidelines set by state/county and in the NBCU Production Playbook. The studio behind the series, Universal TV, is evaluating the situation before making a decision whether filming can safely resume tomorrow.

Mr. Mayor, slated to premiere Jan. 7, follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city. The series also stars Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. Mr. Mayor is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.