‘Motorheads’: Teen Drama Series In The Works At IMDb TV With John A. Norris & Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV is developing Motorheads from John A. Norris and Cavalry Media, a coming-of-age ensemble drama that leans into the escapism and joy that comes from everything from changing the oil on your first car to your first kiss. In a blue collar steel town trying to reinvent itself, some characters will navigate the hierarchy and rules of high school, while others will be running from a dark past looking for new beginnings.

Norris is currently an EP on CW’s All American. Prior to that, he served as a Co-EP on CBS’ Bull, a Co-EP on ABC’s Deception and as Supervising Producer on CW’s One Tree Hill. Norris was also an EP and Co-Showrunner on VH1’s comedy series Hindsight.

Dana Brunetti AP

Says Cavalry Media Co-founder Dana Brunetti, “In such a challenging year, it’s refreshing to see IMDb TV be so bullish with an exciting, new and original series. We were fortunate to find a talented and seasoned showrunner like Johnny Norris to bring this idea to life with a thrilling and diverse world of characters and stories.”

In November, IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, premiered the spy-thriller Alex Rider, an original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. In development is a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment and Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson.

·Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV in 2021 from Amazon Studios include the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style, a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage and the second season of Alex Rider.

Cavalry Media recently optioned the rights to Morgan Housel’s recently published International Bestseller, The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness from Harriman House publishers. Brunetti’s feature credits include the Oscar lauded blockbusters Captain Phillips and The Social Network which combined grossed over $443M at the WW box office as well as the $1.3 billion grossing adult romance franchise Fifty Shades.