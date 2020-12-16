Scott McGehee & David Siegel Quietly Shot Drama ‘Montana Story’ Through Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew, The Deep End) just wrapped production this week on Montana Story after six weeks of shooting their script in and around the Paradise Valley south of Livingston, MT.

Montana Story follows two estranged siblings, played by Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant, Five Feet Apart and the upcoming After Yang) and Owen Teague (The Stand, Mrs. Fletcher), as they return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved. Against a Western landscape both mythical and uncertain, they’re forced to confront a bitter family legacy and forge a new path forward. The fates of their ailing, unscrupulous father and a beloved old horse hang in the balance.

Film also stars Kimberly Guerrero (The Glorias) and Eugene Brave Rock (Wonder Woman).

Siegel and McGehee wrote, directed and produced, along with producing partner Jennifer Roth (Black Swan, Mudbound). Pic was shot on 35mm anamorphic film by Giles Nuttgens (Hell or High Water, Enola Holmes) and designed by Kelly McGehee (American Honey, The Affair), both longtime collaborators of the directing duo. Filling out the creative team are costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer) and editor Isaac Hagy (Waves, Atlanta).

Montana Story was filmed under a low-budget SAG and DGA contract, following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Siegel and McGehee are represented by ICM Partners. Richardson is represented by Gersh, 3 Arts and Sloane Offer; Teague is represented by CAA, manager Nils Larsen at Integral Artists and attorney Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan.