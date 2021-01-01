Hiatus For ‘Mom’, ‘Shameless’, ‘You’, ‘All American’ & Other Los Angeles-Based Shows Extended by Warner Bros. TV Amid Covid-19 Surge

Warner Bros. Television has become the second major TV studio to push the production return date for the series that had been slated to resume filming in Los Angeles next week. It joins CBS Studios, with other studios and streamers expected to follow.

All American, Bob ❤️ Abishola, B Positive, Call Me Kat, Mom, Shameless, and You, which had been scheduled to return from the holiday break the week of Jan. 4 will all prolong their production hiatus. While the shows will be dark next week, they will maintain existing testing protocols in preparation to resume production the week of Jan. 11 while the studio continues to review the situation. The production start delay will allow for a 10-day quarantine of those who had traveled for the holidays per LA County guidelines. WBTV’s Lucifer and Young Sheldon were previously scheduled to resume production Jan. 11; All Rise was previously scheduled to start on Jan. 22.

The decision comes days after Deadline reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health had urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county. Earlier this week, the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended to Jan. 16.

“Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases,” the health department said in the letter, sent to the department’s industry contacts December 24 and made public by FilmLA Dec. 28. “Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”

On New Year’s Eve, Los Angeles County reported a third consecutive day of record coronavirus-related deaths. On Wednesday, the region recorded its 10,000th death related to the virus. The county’s ICU capacity is at 0%. Earlier this week, the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended to Jan. 16.