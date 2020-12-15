Mitch McConnell Publicly Acknowledges Joe Biden As The President-Elect

More than a month after the election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the presidential race, referring to them as the president elect and Vice President elect.

McConnell’s comments on the floor of the Senate came a day after the Electoral College confirmed the Biden and Harris victory over Donald Trump, 306-232.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20th,” McConnell said. “The Electoral College has spoken.”

McConnell’s reference to Biden and Harris came after he first gave a long summation of what he saw as Trump’s major accomplishments. McConnell praised the Trump administration for nine minutes before spending about a minute at the end of his speech congratulating Biden and Harris. Trump has refused to concede and continues to make unfounded and false claims that the election was rigged.

About a half an hour after McConnell’s remarks, Trump tweeted, “Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country!” Earlier, he retweeted a post from attorney Lin Wood, in which he said that the Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and its Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, would “soon be going to jail.” Trump has blasted the two state elected officials, apparently for not doing more to swing the state in his favor even though Biden won it.

After major networks projected on Nov. 7 that Biden and Harris won the election, McConnell declined to recognize them as the victors, instead saying that Trump should be able to pursue his legal options and that he would wait until the Electoral College vote.