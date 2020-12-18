MipTV In April Moves Online Due To The Pandemic

MipTV in April is moving online as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the film and TV calendars.

Organizer Reed Midem confirmed the news today. Sister events MipDoc and MipFormats will also be digital.

“The decision to hold MIPTV 2021 online is due to the ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19. Reed MIDEM has maintained the reservation of its scheduled dates at the Palais des Festivals during the MIPTV week and, if conditions improve sufficiently by early 2021, our ambition would be to hold a small, in-person screenings-based event in Cannes to complement the digital edition. Canneseries Season 4 will take place in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes from April 9-14, 2021,” said Laurine Garaude of Reed Midem.

Reed Midem confirmed that Mipcom market in October is still slated to go ahead as a physical event with a digital component alongside it.

The organizers continued: “We have learned a great deal in this extraordinary year. Two points stand out very clearly across all of Reed MIDEM’s events: 1) the need for clear and, when possible, timely decision making, so partners such as yourself can plan for the year ahead; and 2) the desire to get back to doing business face-to-face.

“This is why we are informing you now about plans for the two biggest annual events in the television calendar. Our goal for MIPTV is to deliver a streamlined and efficient online market, and beyond that to focus all our energies on bringing you and the international TV community back to Cannes for MIPCOM in October, which we know everyone is so eagerly awaiting.”