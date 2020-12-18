MipTV In April Moves Online Due To The Pandemic

MipTV in April is moving online as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the film and TV calendars.
Organizer Reed Midem confirmed the news today. Sister events MipDoc and MipFormats will also be digital.
“The decision to hold MIPTV 2021 online is due to the ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19. Reed MIDEM has maintained the reservation of its scheduled dates at the Palais des Festivals during the MIPTV week and, if conditions improve sufficiently by early 2021, our ambition would be to hold a small, in-person screenings-based event in Cannes to complement the digital edition. Canneseries Season 4 will take place in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes from April 9-14, 2021,” said Laurine Garaude of Reed Midem.
