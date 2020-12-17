Michael Stuhlbarg Joins ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

Your Honor star Michael Stuhlbarg is set as a series regular in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Stuhlbarg will play Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma founder Raymond Sackler and nephew of famed medical advertising guru Arthur Sackler, Richard oversaw the development and marketing of OxyContin.

Stuhlbarg joins previously announced Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon and Cleopatra Coleman.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Stuhlbarg currently stars opposite Bryan Cranston in Showtime legal drama Your Honor. He has previously appeared in critically acclaimed roles in Call Me By Your Name, as well as the multiple Oscar-winning romantic dark fantasy The Shape of Water. On television, he also has starred in Traitors, The Looming Tower, Fargo and Boardwalk Empire.

Dopesick is set to premiere in 2021.