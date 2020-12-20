Miceli’s Italian Restaurant, Hollywood’s Oldest Pizzeria, Issues Fundraising Plea

The pandemic may claim another iconic Hollywood restaurant. Miceli’s, which boasts it’s the oldest Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Hollywood, has set up a GoFundMe to keep its doors open.

Since opening in 1949, the restaurant (which also has a North Hollywood location) is known for its singing waiters and piano bar. Lucille Ball allegedly learned to toss a pizza for one of her episodes at Miceli’s, and generations of families have celebrated special occasions at both locations.

Paige Miceli, a third generation family member, set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $75,000.

“Nearly 72 years ago my grandfather, Carmen Miceli, opened the doors to the first Miceli’s Restaurant in the heart of old Hollywood. He probably didn’t think then that one day it would be known as ‘The Oldest Italian Restaurant in Hollywood’, but I know he’d be proud that over seven decades and three generations, our family owned and operated restaurant has survived to be exactly that. But now, we need your help to keep this true.”