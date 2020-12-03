MGM And Black List Launch Two-Year Feature Film Script Writing Partnership To Discover Underrepresented Voices

Continuing its effort to bolster stories from historically underrepresented communities, The Black List is teaming with MGM to launch a two-year feature film script writing partnership to discover new voices. The initiative is committed to identifying new writers who want to tell original stories with universal appeal for the big screen. The Black List founder Franklin Leonard revealed the news on CNBC on Thursday.

Every six months over the next two years, The Black List will deliver a shortlist of new feature film writing candidates to MGM for consideration. MGM will then look to select one writer from each six-month cycle to receive a two-step Guild minimum blind script deal and the opportunity to work with the iconic studio. The first opt-in period for the partnership begins today and will close February 23, 2021.

“Franklin Leonard has dedicated his career to advancing great storytelling and championing underrepresented voices through The Black List and we are grateful for the tremendous work he has, and continues to do, on behalf of writers,” said said MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael DeLuca and President Pamela Abdy in a joint statement. “This partnership enables us to deliver on a key principle at the studio by supporting and elevating new voices whose stories deserve to be told.”

Leonard added, “It’s one thing to say you’re supporting and elevating new voices whose stories deserve to be told. It’s quite another to match those statements with a substantive commitment to look beyond tradition means of sourcing talent to find those voices. We’re honored to partner with Mike and Pam – whose taste speaks for itself at this point – to help them do exactly that. The best part: We’re going to, and selfishly, I’m just excited to one day watch the movies that come from these exceptional writers.”

Read the partnership requirements below.