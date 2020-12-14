Former MGM Exec Cassidy Lange Joins Netflix As A Director On Film Side

Cassidy Lange will be joining Netflix in January as Director, Original Studio Films, the streamer said Monday. She will report to Tendo Nagenda, VP Original Studio Films.

Prior to joining Netflix, Lange was at MGM, where she served as co-president of production. There, she was responsible for growing the studio’s film slate and leveraging its library to expand MGM’s franchises and existing IP, as well as developing high-profile original productions.

Lange joined MGM in 2011 as SVP Development and Production and during her tenure shepherded films including the yet-to-be-released 25th installment of the James Bond franchise No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Fukunaga; the Addams Family animated comedy, as well as its sequel set for October 2021; Me Before You, based on Jojo Moyes’ international bestseller, which went on to gross $200 million worldwide; the action thriller Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander, which grossed $273M in worldwide box office; and Overboard, starring Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria, which took in $50M in the U.S. alone and was the biggest opening for a comedy in Mexico ever; and more including The Sun is Also a Star starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, The Hustle starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, and Operation Finale starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

Lange previously held positions at Fox Atomic and Spyglass Entertainment where she co-produced and oversaw Sony Pictures’ romantic drama The Vow, starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, which grossed $196M worldwide.