MF DOOM Dies: Respected Rapper And Producer Who Performed Under Several Names Was 49

Rapper Daniel Dumile, who performed under the name MF DOOM and several other pseudonyms, died October 31, according to his family. No cause of death was given, but his representatives confirmed the passing.

His wife Jasmine posted the news on Instagram.

“To Dumile,” Jasmine began. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.

“Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be,” she continued. “My world will never be the same without you. I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine.”

Although respected by his peers for his artistry and creativity, Dumile’s mainstream success was limited and marked by hard times.