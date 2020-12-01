Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone To Star & Exec Produce Workplace Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ At Netflix

Netflix has given a 16-episode series order to God’s Favorite Idiot, a workplace comedy from Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, with Falcone and McCarthy set to star and executive produce. Michael McDonald (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Nobodies) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Created by Falcone, in God’s Favorite Idiot, mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone) finds love with co- worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Falcone and McCarthy executive produce via their On The Day production company.

God’s Favorite Idiot marks the married duo’s sixth collaboration together. They previously teamed to executive produce and also appeared in comedy Nobodies, which aired its first season on TV Land, then moved to sister channel Paramount Network for its second and final season. They also partnered on Bridesmaids, Tammy, The Boss and Life of the Party. The pair recently completed production on the Netflix superhero comedy film Thunder Force. Falcone directed the comedy Superintelligence, starring McCarthy, which recently premiered on HBO Max. McCarthy recently hosted and executive produced NBC’s Little Big Shots, which Falcone also exec produced.

Falcone and McCarthy are repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. McDonald is repped by ICM Partners.