Meghan McCain Returning To ‘The View’ Next Week After Maternity Leave

The View co-host Meghan McCain will return to her chair on Monday, January 4, after having been away from the daytime talk show since the birth of her daughter in September.

McCain, who holds the conservative seat on the panel that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, announced her pregnancy in March and had been co-hosting remotely before the birth as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, McCain swiped back at suggestions she wouldn’t return to the show at all; she has been known to butt heads with her co-hosts and guests during heated discussions.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” McCain said in August in response to a viewer question on Bravo’s Watch What Happens: Live With Andy Cohen. “No other host has to deal with this BS. Yes, I’m coming back. It’s an election cycle.”

McCain gave birth to her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on September 28.

The View, in the midst of its 24th season, airs from 11-noon ET daily. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer and Brian Teta is executive producer.

It’s almost time…I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!? pic.twitter.com/4QGX19bOd6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 30, 2020