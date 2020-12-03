Meena Harris Teams With Former Funny Or Die Exec, Obama White House Alum Brad Jenkins To Launch Phenomenal Productions

Phenomenal CEO Meena Harris has partnered with former Funny Or Die executive and Obama White House Alum, Brad Jenkins, to launch Phenomenal Productions, a full-service creative production house that produces videos, social content, design, and creative products for nonprofits, foundations, causes, and companies. Phenomenal Productions looks to stand at the intersection of culture and politics with a specific emphasis on communities of color and underrepresented voting blocs.

Meena Harris is the niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and has been bolstering positive change for over three years via Phenomenal. The company has grown and garnered support from a robust roster of celebrities, athletes, and thought-leaders like Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, Dwyane Wade, Issa Rae, Eva Longoria, Dove Cameron, Mindy Kaling, Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Along with the original Phenomenal Woman t-shirt, Phenomenal has launched other activism-focused campaigns and products, including #1600Men, Phenomenal Voter, Phenomenally Black, Phenomenally Asian, and Phenomenally Latina. Earlier this year, Harris launched Phenomenal Media, which brings awareness to issues affecting underrepresented communities. The platform kicked off with essays from Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, as well as WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Sue Bird. Phenomenal Productions is a natural extension of the massive social impact that Phenomenal has already created.

Before joining Will Ferrell’s Funny Or Die as Managing Director and Executive Producer, Jenkins spent four years serving as President Obama’s Associate Director in The White House Office of Public Engagement. From The White House, Jenkins brought together creative executives, thought leaders, and some of the world’s biggest stars to advance the President’s agenda which culminated in the much-watched — and hilariously memorable Emmy-award winning Between Two Ferns interview with the show’s host Zach Galifianakis and President Obama as he talked about the Affordable Care Act.

Jenkins is currently Founder and CEO of Enfranchisement, an award-winning boutique production company that most recently produced a slate of youth vote videos during the 2020 campaign for Unite The Country. Jenkins is also Co-Founder of RUN AAPI which collaborated with Harris and Phenomenal on the I Am An American campaign, supported by Asian American celebrities and leaders such as Taika Waititi, Marvel’s Chloe Bennet, Lana Condor, Randall Park, Liza Koshy, John Cho, Olivia Munn, and Steven Yeun.

Most recently, the Indian American IMPACT Fund has tapped Harris and Jenkins’s Phenomenal Productions to produce a series of campaign videos for the Georgia Senate run-offs, focusing on the Asian American Pacific Islander community, one of the most important voting demographics in Georgia. The most recent video Brown and Down: The Sequel featured Meena Harris and Maya Harris as well as actors Nik Dodani Kal Penn, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Manish Dayal and Punam Patel.