Medical Drama From Brittany Northcross, Sallie Patrick & DeVon Franklin In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development a medical drama from writers Brittany Northcross and Sallie Patrick (Dynasty) and her Rabbit Ears production company, producer DeVon Franklin (Breakthrough) and his Franklin Entertainment and CBS Studios, where Franklin and Patrick are under overall deals.

Written and executive produced by Northcross and Patrick, in the Untitled Texas Medical Project, on the heels of a family rift, a renowned San Francisco pathologist more invested in research than patient interaction relocates to a rural Texas town in the middle of a vast medical desert to become the area’s only doctor.

Franklin executive produces via his Franklin Entertainment with James Mackay for Rabbit Ears. CBS Studios is the studio.

Northcross, who’s featured on The Plug’s Black Female Staff Writers Database, recently worked for showrunner Amy Lippman at Pamplona Productions. Prior to that, she spent two years working for Endeavor Content under Graham Taylor. A graduate of the Atlantic Theater Conservatory, Northcross joined the Night Owls Theater Company based in New York City and worked as playwright and producer for the group. She has made over 13 short films, including the Student Academy award winning Nocturne in Black. Her work has been recognized by the Urban American Film Festival, the BAFTAs, and shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Short Film. Northcross is repped by Paradigm, Artists First, and attorney Bianca Levin.

Patrick is one of the key auspices behind the CW’s Dynasty, which will premiere its fourth season in 2021. She co-developed the reboot and served as executive producer/showrunner for the first two seasons. Her other credits include co-executive producer on Limitless and supervising producer on Revenge.

Franklin serves as president and CEO of the Franklin Entertainment production company, which has a multi-year first-look film deal with Paramount Pictures and a second-look deal with Netflix, in addition to his deal with CBS Studios. On the film side, Franklin most recently produced the inspirational film Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Mike Colter and Marcel Ruiz for Disney/Fox.