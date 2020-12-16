MediaPro CEO; Doc Org Of Canada Hire; CDG Casting Awards Nominees; Dascham Thriller — Global Briefs

MediaPro CEO

Spain’s Mediapro Group has upped Laura Fernández Espeso to the role of Chief Executive Officer at its Mediapro Studio, which produces and distributes content. She has been with the company for a decade and was previously Corporate and Television Director. In the new role she will direct the management and strategy of all the productions and production companies integrated under the Mediapro Studio umbrella. Recent films out of Mediapro include Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival and Official Competition with Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

Dascham Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Christian Nilsson and YouTuber Eric Tabach have partnered with production co Kamikaze Dogfight to finance Nilsson’s feature-length directorial debut Dashcam. Nilsson previously directed short film Unsubscribe, shot over Zoom, which gained prominence for topping the U.S. box office chart in June during lockdown despite only playing in one theater, grossing $25,000. The feature will star Tabach with Giorgia Whigham, Larry Fessenden, Zachary Booth, Guillian Gioiello and Noa Fisher. Pic is a psychological thriller following a video editor who is inadvertently sent dashcam footage that impacts a murder case.

Doc Org Of Canada Hire

Ina Fichman, Chair of the Board for the Documentary Organization of Canada (DOC) today announced the appointment of award-winning documentary producer and industry veteran Sarah Spring in the role of Executive Director, effective January 4, 2021. Spring assumes the role previously held by Michelle van Beusekom who will exit the organization at the end of the year, taking on a new role as Senior Advisor at the Isuma Collective.

CDG Casting Awards Nominees

The UK’s Casting Directors’ Guild (CDG) has announced nominations for the 2021 CDG Casting Awards, which will take place during an online ceremony on Tuesday 16 February, 2021. The nominated productions premiered between 1 September 2019 – 31 August 2020, and have been selected by members of the Casting Directors’ Guild, who will now vote for a winner in each category. The nominees are as follows:

Best Casting in a TV Drama Series

Shaheen Baig for Giri/Haji (BBC Two)

(BBC Two) Kahleen Crawford and Dan Jackson for His Dark Materials (BBC One)

(BBC One) Kahleen Crawford for I Hate Suzie (Sky Atlantic)

(Sky Atlantic) Julie Harkin, Casting Associate: Nathan Toth for I May Destroy You (BBC One)

Associate: Nathan Toth for (BBC One) Louise Kiely and Karen Scully for Normal People (Hulu)

Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series

Tracey Gillham for Inside No 9 Series 5 (BBC Two)

Series 5 (BBC Two) Sarah Crowe for Motherland Series 2 (BBC Two)

Series 2 (BBC Two) Lauren Evans for Sex Education Series 2 (Netflix)

Series 2 (Netflix) Theo Park for Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

(Apple TV) Rachel Freck, Casting Associate: Cat Dickie, Child Casting Associate: Annelie Powell, Casting Assistant: Amy Jackson for Trying (Apple TV)

Best Casting in an Independent Film (under £3 million) – includes straight to TV

Isabella Odoffin for Blue Story

Shaheen Baig for Calm with Horses

Louise Kiely for Dating Amber

Kharmel Cochrane for Saint Maud

Dixie Chassay for Sulpher and White

Best Casting in a Film (over £3 million) – includes straight to TV

Jessica Ronane, Casting Associate: Christopher Worrall for Emma

Associate: Christopher Worrall for Des Hamilton for JOJO Rabbit

Co-Cast Fiona Weir and Alice Searby, Casting Assistant: Sarah Wilson for Judy

Assistant: Sarah Wilson for Kharmel Cochrane for The Lighthouse

Sarah Crowe, Casting Associate: Xanthe Spencer-Davidson for The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Casting in Regional Theatre (Outside of M25 includes straight Plays and Musicals)

Jessica Ronane, Casting Associate: Abby Galvin for A Monster Calls (The Old Vic on tour)

Associate: Abby Galvin for (The Old Vic on tour) Matthew Dewsbury for King John/A Museum in Baghdad/The Whip (Royal Shakespeare Company)

(Royal Shakespeare Company) Charlotte Sutton for Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (Chichester Festival Theatre, Spiegeltent)

(Chichester Festival Theatre, Spiegeltent) Hannah Miller, Children’s Casting Directors: Hannah Miller and Barbara Roberts for The Boy in the Dress (Royal Shakespeare Company)

Directors: Hannah Miller and Barbara Roberts for (Royal Shakespeare Company) Nadine Rennie for The Last King of Scotland (Sheffield Theatres)

Best Casting in Musical Theatre (inside M25)

Stuart Burt for & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

(Shaftesbury Theatre) Jill Green, Casting Associate: Amy Beadel, Casting Assistants: Heidi Lawry and Nicholas Hockaday for Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre)

Associate: Amy Beadel, Assistants: Heidi Lawry and Nicholas Hockaday for (Noel Coward Theatre) Jessica Ronane, Casting Associate: Abby Galvin for Girl from the North Country (Gielgud Theatre)

Associate: Abby Galvin for (Gielgud Theatre) Paul Wooller and Felicity French for Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre)

(Prince Edward Theatre) Jim Arnold for The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre)

Best Casting in Theatre (inside M25)

Jessica Ronane, Casting Associate: Christopher Worrall for A Very Expensive Poison (The Old Vic)

Associate: Christopher Worrall for (The Old Vic) Stuart Burt for Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)

(Playhouse Theatre) Charlotte Sutton for Fairview (Young Vic)

(Young Vic) Anna Cooper for Teenage Dick (Donmar Warehouse)

(Donmar Warehouse) Isabella Odoffin for Three Sisters (National Theatre)

Best Casting in a Commercial