Matthew Vaughn Teams With ‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin & Thierry Henry On UK Soccer Drama ‘Day 1’s’

Matthew Vaughn’s UK production company Marv is set to make its first TV series with Day 1’s, a ten-episode series set in the world of soccer.

The show comes from Entourage creator and director Doug Ellin and Chris Case (Mad About You), with the pair acting as co-showrunners. French soccer star Thierry Henry will appear in the series as himself and will also executive produce alongside his long-term agent Darren Dein. Liza Marshall’s Hera Pictures is co-producing.

The story will follow a young footballer Dezmond King and his crew as they navigate his growing stature and struggles.

Vaughn will direct the pilot. Filming is due to begin in 2021, casting is now underway.

Matthew Vaughn said, “For my first journey into television I couldn’t have a better partner than Doug; and with Thierry and Darren to guide us on the football, it’s a dream come true.”

Doug Ellin added, “I love writing about friends who are family and this show gives us a great new platform to do that. Chris and I are going deep inside the life of an elite athlete to explore the world of Premier League football, a world we find more exciting, interesting, and even crazy, by the day. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Thierry and Darren whose first-hand knowledge and expertise lends great authenticity, and to have a visionary like Matthew Vaughn on board to bring this show to life couldn’t be more exciting.”

Thierry Henry said, “Entourage was one of my favourite TV shows and when Doug invited me on set to film my brief cameo appearance in the movie, I never would have thought that I would be part of bringing a new TV show to life. I’m also incredibly excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to bring his vast expertise and knowledge to the series along with many more extremely talented individuals. Hopefully I can share some of my experiences as this topic is much closer to my heart.”