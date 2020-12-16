Matthew Rhys To Headline ‘Wyrd’ Drama Inspired By Comic In Works At FX From Sheldon Turner

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning The Americans star Matthew Rhys is returning to FX as the lead and executive producer of Wyrd, a drama inspired by the Dark Horse comic. The project hails from Sheldon Turner (Up In the Air), Vendetta Prods., FX Prods. and 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Courtesy of Fox

Written by Turner, Wyrd is the story of the ultimate immigrant, an extraterrestrial in exile. It centers on Wyrd (Rhys) who was sent to earth in an attempt to better understand humanity. When his people don’t come back for him, he’s forced to assimilate – all while investigating paranormal activity and searching for a way home.

Rhys executive produces alongside his The Americans co-star and wife Keri Russell. Turner and Jennifer Klein executive produce via their Vendetta Productions alongside Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue for Dark Horse.

Dark Horse

The four-issue Wyrd book series, created by Curt Pires and Antonio Fuso, was launched in 2019. Described by Dark Horse as “James Bond meets The X-Files,” it follows Pitor Wyrd, a seemingly invincible, never-aging private detective who is all too happy to help out with matters out of the ordinary… for the right cost.

Rhys won a Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his role as Philip Jennings on FX’s acclaimed Cold War drama The Americans. Rhys recently played the title character in HBO’s Perry Mason limited series reboot and also starred opposite Tom Hanks in the feature A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood. He is repped by United Agents and Anonymous Content.

Wyrd was developed as part of Vendetta’s overall deal at 20th TV. Turner and Klein recently signed a first-look television development and production deal with A+E Studios. Vendetta Productions is currently developing The Star Chamber for Amazon, a dramatic thriller inspired by the 1983 Michael Douglas film of the same name. Turner’s feature credits include Up in the Air, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, X-Men: First Class, and Straight Outta Compton.