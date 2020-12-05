Matthew McConaughey And Russell Brand Slam Hollywood Hypocrites During Podcast

Matthew McConaughey and Russell Brand have condemned the perceived hypocrisy of Hollywood political views in a raucous podcast.

Speaking on Brand’s Luminary podcast, Under The Skin, earlier this week, the actors attacked those in the entertainment community who are urging Trump supporters to passively give up on hope of overturning the election results.

Brand asked McConaughey whether he had noticed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” by liberal Hollywood.

“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said.

McConaughey agreed, saying “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

The sore subject of the 2016 election was also a talking point between the actors.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey told Brand.

That attitude is hypocritical, he contended.