Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul, Storm Reid & More To Ring In New Year With YouTube In ‘Hello 2021’ Global Celebration

YouTube will launch the New Year alongside a number of Hollywood names including Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul and Storm Reid with its global celebration video Hello 2021. Set to premiere in the Americas, United Kingdom, Korea, Japan and India, Hello 2021 is also set to feature appearances from Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and more.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

Set to feature speeches, musical performances and dance parties, Hello 2021 has a lineup of five different shows and will celebrate the year’s most notable videos across the globe, the David Blaine Ascension to HBCU Homecoming.

The Hello 2021 announcement nearly a month after YouTube announced that it would not go forward with its annual Rewind video.

“Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you. But 2020 has been different,” an official YouTube statement said. “And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

The global countdown spectacular is produced by Fremantle and will air at various times on Dec. 31. See the details for each showing below.

“Hello 2021: Americas” – It’s a virtual New Year’s Eve bash across the Americas only YouTube can throw. Hosts Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid welcome celebrity guests including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain and the D’Amelio Family; one-of-a-kind musical performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown; YouTube stars Larray, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC and the Dolan Twins; and more as the clock runs out on a year we’ll never forget, and we say “Hello 2021.” More names to be announced soon. The celebration premieres Thursday, December 31 at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT on the YouTube Originals channel.

“Hello 2021: UK” – At 10:30pm GMT on December 31 on the YouTube Originals Channel, make sure and join the UK’s favorite YouTube creators, artists and comedians for a party worth staying in for. The guest list includes Behzinga, Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Michael Coel, Kurupt FM, Yammy, WillNE, Holly H, Natasia Demetriou and many more. The event will also feature the biggest tunes of 2020 performed live as musical guests Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, MNEK w/ Joel Corry and Aitch & AJ Tracey get the party started with some exclusive live performances.

“Hello 2021: Korea” – At 11:00pm KST on December 31 on YouTube Korea Spotlight Channel, YouTube creators and artists in South Korea will join their hosts Sechan Yang and Jesung Hwang in an intimate celebration to recognize and thank creators and artists who helped Korean audiences to stay happy and healthy during the unprecedented year. Lineup includes top and rising creators and artists, including GGILGGIL Market, Tester Hoon, Balming Tiger, and more.

“Hello 2021: Japan” – At 11:45pm JST on December 31, tune into never-before-seen special edition quiz show from Japan to test your knowledge on 2020 YouTube trends and trivias, joining top creators Tokai On Air, Puritto Channel, Emirin, Paparapys, Skypeace, Vamyun, Dekakin, Hanaodengan, M.S.S Project, along with hosts Orutana Channel and Mochizuki Rie on YouTube Japan Spotlight Channel.

“Hello 2021: India” – Starting at 11pm IST on December 3 on YouTube India Spotlight Channel, “Hello 2021: India” will bring together the biggest and most buzzworthy music, comedy and Bollywood talent as part of the 60-minute countdown to the New Year, including a performance from Dua Lipa. Some of India’s biggest names including Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Aastha Gill and more will bring together a fun-filled New Year’s Eve party.