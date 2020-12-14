Matt Miller Joins ‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series As EP, Renews Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV creator Matt Miller is extending his long relationship with Warner Bros. TV by renewing his exclusive overall deal with the studio. As part of the new pact, Miller will executive produce Peacemaker, HBO Max’s TV spin-off of James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad movie, starring John Cena. The eight-episode series hails from Gunn, producer Peter Safran and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Gunn, who also will direct, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena plays in the 2021 movie.

Gunn executive produces with Safran and Miller. Cena, who also is an executive producer, stars along with Danielle Brooks, Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with WBTV. It is scheduled to begin production in early 2021, prior to Gunn’s return to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The Peacemaker character, which was created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette and first appeared in the Fightin’ 5 series originally owned by Charlton Comics, is a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Over his 15 years with WBTV to date, Miller has worked on a half a dozen series for the studio. He was an executive producer and a key creative auspice on the NBC dramedy Chuck. He developed and exec produced Lethal Weapon for Fox, created Forever for ABC, and co-created/executive produced Trial & Error for NBC. Miller also helped launch the long-running the CW series The 100. Miller is repped by Anonymous Content and attorney Joel McKuin.