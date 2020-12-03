Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton Among Six Cast In Disney+ Series

Disney+’s Hawkeye is rounding out its cast. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), newcomer Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) are set for the Marvel superhero stand-alone series. They join leads Jeremy Renner, who reprises his MCU role as Clint Barton, and Hailee Steinfeld, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

Details are scarce about the adventure series, but we hear Barton will pass the torch to Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a member of the group known as the Young Avengers and first female to take the Hawkeye name after Barton.

Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). Dalton will portray Jack Duquesne. Fee will play Kazi. Pugh will reprise the role of Yelena Belova, the sister of Black Widow. Pugh will play the character opposite Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow film. Cox will play Maya Lopez, the real name of the Marvel character Echo. McClarnon will portray William Lopez.

Disney would not comment. Steinfeld earlier had been reported to be in talks for the role, but her casting has not been confirmed officially by Marvel or Disney.

Variety was first to report the news.