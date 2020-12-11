Marvel’s ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Swings Into Action In March On Disney+ – Disney Investor Day

The Marvel universe is coming fast and furious to Disney+ in 2021 with the much anticipated The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landing next spring.

The second Marvel series to debut on the streaming service, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starrer will start on March 19, Marvel boss Kevin Feige unveiled Thursday at the Disney Investor Day presentation.

Delayed from its original premiere date of August this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Falcon and the Winter Soldier aimed to make up for it by also dropping a high octane trailer today too.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

As you can see, fellow Captain America and Avengers vets Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp also star in the Kari Skogland directing show. Additionally,Malcolm Spellman partially penned show features Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly.

That other Marvel/Disney+ original series, WandaVision, will be the first to make it the streamer with a January 15 launch for the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led show