Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Reveals Time Shifting Tale In New Trailer

Wandavision
Disney

Just more than a month before its Disney+ debut, Marvel’s WandaVision dropped a new trailer at Disney Investor Day presentation Thursday – and it really shakes things up.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers vets Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the latest look at the January 15-premiering series had a lot of genres and a lot of timelines.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the deceptively domestic WandaVision co-stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn. Matt Shakman directs and Jac Schaeffer is the head writer on the MCU show.

