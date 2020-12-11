Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Reveals Time Shifting Tale In New Trailer

Just more than a month before its Disney+ debut, Marvel’s WandaVision dropped a new trailer at Disney Investor Day presentation Thursday – and it really shakes things up.
Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers vets Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the latest look at the January 15-premiering series had a lot of genres and a lot of timelines.
"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/letFoLPjji
— WandaVision (@wandavision) December 11, 2020
Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the deceptively domestic WandaVision co-stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn. Matt Shakman directs and Jac Schaeffer is the head writer on the MCU show.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.