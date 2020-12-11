Marvel Studios’ New ‘What If…? Previews A Clip During Disney Investor Day

Disney Investor Day premiered a clip from the forthcoming animated Marvel Studios project What If…? As the title suggests, prepare for the unexpected.

The first animated series from Marvel Studios, the show is expected to bow on streamer Disney+ this summer.

Jeffery Wright has already been cast as the voice of The Watcher, the narrator of What If…? The project was announced at the first Investor Day in 2017 when Disney+ was unveiled. The series will see the return of such MCU vets as Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston.

The MCU live-action actors will be doing voice-overs to reprise their roles. The series from Marvel Studios will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige previously said the series will deliver new takes on all 23 movies in the MCU franchise. Among the storylines for the first season are “What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum” that birthed Captain America, and “What if T’Challa became the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star Lord.”

Watch the clip below.