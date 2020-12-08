Mario Lopez Stirs Up ‘A Recipe For Seduction’ As KFC’s Colonel Sanders In New Lifetime Mini-Movie

Why did the chicken cross the road? To see Mario Lopez act as Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders on Lifetime, of course.

On Monday, Lifetime turned heads when it announced an unusual casting for an even odder title. The network shared a poster on Twitter promoting its new “original mini-movie,” A Recipe For Seduction. The attached image sees the the Saved by The Bell star as a ripped version of the iconic fast food personality.

“Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don’t want to miss,” the tweet read.

Set to premiere on Lifetime on Sunday at 12 p.m., A Recipe For Seduction takes the television commercial to a new level. The Lifetime original mini-movie follows a young heiress as she struggles to pick between a rich suitor selected by her mother and the new house chef, Harland Sanders who brings more than his 11 herbs and spices secret recipe to the table. In Lifetime fashion, things take a turn for the dramatic, with the heiress’ mother and the disappointed suitor seeking to take out the KFC mascot himself.

To accompany the head-turning poster, Lifetime also shared a trailer for the mini-movie, presented by KFC. See the trailer below.