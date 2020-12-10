Marguerite Ray Dies: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress was 89

Marguerite Ray, the American actress who had a 10-year stint on The Young And The Restless, has died at the age of 89.

The East Bay Times posted an obituary for Ray disclosing that she died in Los Angeles on November 18.

She was born in New Orleans in 1931, graduating from Berkeley with a degree in Recreation and Theatre Arts before breaking into acting for screen with roles in Bewitched, The Bill Cosby Show, Ironside, and The Odd Couple.

She appeared in Sanford And Son and its sequel Sanford, as well as three episodes of Dynasty, before landing her key role as Mamie Johnson in The Young And The Restless, which she acted in from 1980 to 1990.

She leaves behind her sister, Jacqueline Jackson, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Ray.