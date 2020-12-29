Marcus D’Amico Dies: ‘Tales Of The City’ Actor Was 55

Marcus D’Amico, the actor best known for originating the role Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the 1993 limited TV series Tales of the City, died Dec. 16 of pneumonia at his home in Oxfordshire, England. He was 55.

His death was announced by his sister Melissa D’Amico. Patrick Baca, his former manager, said the cause was bronchial pneumonia.

Although best known to U.S. audiences for starring in the adaptation of the Armistead Maupin book, D’Amico, born in Germany but raised in the UK, had a lively stage career in London, originating the role of Louis in the National Theatre’s 1992 production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America. The performance earned him a Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor.

Marcus D’Amico, Laura Linney, ‘Tales of the City’ (1993) Everett Collection.

“Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an incredibly talented actor and director,” Melissa D’Amico wrote on Twitter. “Words cannot express how much I miss him.”

D’Amico, who split his time between London and Los Angeles, made his West End debut in 1977 in the title role of Oliver! Other London stage credits would include Julius Caesar at London’s Young Vic Theatre, The Boys Next Door at London’s Comedy Theatre and, in 2003, The Lisbon Traviata at the King’s Head Theatre. In 2004 he joined the London cast of Mamma Mia!

The actor’s sole Broadway credit came in 1994 with J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls, directed by Stephen Daldry. D’Amico starred opposite Philip Bosco and Rosemary Harris.

D’Amico appeared in 1980’s Superman II and 1987’s Full Metal Jacket. In addition to Tales of the City, which aired on PBS and the UK’s Channel 4, D’Amico’s TV credits include TNT’s The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and such British series as Jeeves and Wooster, The Bill, Trainer and S.W.A.L.K. He had a recurring role on Family Affairs.

Information on additional survivors was not immediately available.