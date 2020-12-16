Marc Maron & Stephen Root Join Andrea Riseborough In Drama ‘To Leslie’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Marc Maron and Stephen Root have boarded the real-life inspired drama To Leslie which stars Andrea Riseborough as a West Texas single mom who wins the lottery, spends it fast, leaving a world of heartbreak in her wake.

Maron will play Sweeney, a lonely motel manager living a quiet life in West Texas, who takes a chance on Leslie when no one else will. Root will portray Dutch, a grizzled ex-biker willing to help Leslie so long as she plays by his rules.

Michael Morris (Bloodline, Better Call Saul) is directing off Ryan Binaco’s screenplay. Production is already occurring here in Los Angeles.

Eduardo Cisneros, Ceci Cleary, Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, Kelsey Law, Jason Shuman, and Philip Waley are producing. John Gilbert of Bluewater Lane Productions and Ward Cleary and Binaco are EPs. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales and UTA Independent Film Group is repping domestic sales.

Maron is the host of the famed podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages 6 million downloads per month, his guests include the late Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US president Barack Obama. He most recently starred in Netflix’s GLOW which landed him two SAG ensemble nominations and a Male Actor in a Comedy Series nod. His self-titled series Maron aired for four seasons on IFC. His feature roles include Joker, Spencer Confidential, Sword of Trust and Stardust and he stars in MGM’s 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, opposite Jennifer Hudson. Maron’s stand-up specials Thinky Pain, Marc Maron: Too Real and this year’s End Times Fun are currently streaming on Netflix.

Root currently co-stars in Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank and will appear in Joel Coen’s forthcoming Macbeth. For television, he most recently appeared in HBO’s Perry Mason, and begins shooting the third season of Barry in the Emmy nominated role of Monroe Fuchs next year. His feature credits include Office Space, Dodgeball, Bombshell, J. Edgar, Get Out among several others.

Morris directed the pilot of Netflix’s Locke & Key. He also most recently helmed episodes of Better Call Saul, Preacher, and Halt and Catch Fire for AMC, and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix. His episodic directing credits also include Billions and Shameless for Showtime as well as House of Cards and Bloodline for Netflix, among others.

Maron is repped by ICM, Avalon Management, and Granderson Des Rochers. Root is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Morris is repped by UTA and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.